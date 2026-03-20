TAWANG, 19 Mar: Thirty meritorious students were felicitated with certificates and trophies by Tawang Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo here on Thursday, during the Golden Jubilee Meritorious Students Award 2025 function.

The cash awards for the students have already been credited directly to their bank accounts through direct benefit transfer.

Organised by the education department, the event brought together distinguished guests, including Child Welfare Committee (CWC) Chairperson Norbu Drema, education officials, parents, and the district’s brightest young achievers.

Addressing the gathering, the deputy commissioner congratulated the students and their parents, emphasising that such achievements are the result of dedication, perseverance, and strong parental support. She commended the parents for investing time in their children’s academic growth and urged them to inspire others in the community to do the same.

Highlighting the immense potential of the district’s youths, she noted that many students lack adequate support due to various challenges. She encouraged the awardees to view this recognition as just the beginning of a larger journey, urging them to prepare for future challenges, “not only to build successful careers but also to become responsible citizens.” She also urged them to give back to society and the nation after achieving their goals.

Tawang DDSE Hridar Phuntso advised the achievers to reflect on their journey with gratitude while striving for even greater accomplishments. He reminded them that their success is a result of hard work, discipline, consistency, and perseverance.

BEO (HQ) Thupten Wangchu highlighted the importance of the Golden Jubilee Meritorious Students Award – an initiative launched by the Government of Arunachal Pradesh in 2023 to promote quality education and recognise academic excellence across the state.

CWC Chairperson Drema expressed appreciation for the state government’s initiative to encourage young achievers. She also informed the attendees about the activities of the CWC and urged students – especially girls – to speak up against any form of misconduct, while encouraging parents to remain supportive and vigilant.

The event also featured an interactive session, during which the DC engaged with students and parents, addressing queries on topics ranging from civil services preparation to school-related concerns.

The ceremony concluded on a note of pride and inspiration, celebrating not only academic excellence but also the collective commitment of the community towards nurturing future leaders. (DIPRO)