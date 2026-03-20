Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 19 Mar: The first meeting of the newly constituted high-powered committee (HPC) to examine the draft rules framed for the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act (APFRA), 1978, was held here on Thursday under the chairmanship of retired justice Brojendra Prasad Katakey, a former judge of the Gauhati High Court.

The members of the committee include Law Minister Kento Jini, Urban Affairs Minister Balo Raja, adviser to PWD minister Honchun Ngandam, Law & Justice Additional Secretary Ginjum Bomjen, ACF president Tarh Miri, IFCSAP president Dr Emi Rumi, Monpa Mimang Tsogpa president Dorjee Phuntso, Tai Khamti Development Society president CS Chautang, Arunachal Vikas Parishad president Techi Gubin, Vishwa Hindu Parishad Arunachal Pradesh unit general secretary Tadar Bingle, and Indigenous Affairs Secretary Pige Ligu.

According to reports, most members were present at the meeting. Despite earlier announcing that it would boycott the meeting, the Arunachal Christian Forum (ACF) attended the meeting.

Talking to this daily, ACF president Tarh Miri informed that he submitted a representation to the chairman of the committee, seeking repealing of the Act. “Since 1979 we have been seeking repealing this Act. We have submitted a representation to the chairman in this regard,” informed Miri.

As per reports, the next meeting of the committee has been fixed for 21 April.