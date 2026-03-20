ITANAGAR, 19 Mar: Music band Last Minute India is all set to bring their signature high-energy live performance to Itanagar, promising an unforgettable night for music lovers.

Known for fan-favourite tracks like ‘Jaane Anjaane’,’Kaagaz Ki Naav’, and ‘Rehnuma’, the Mumbai-based indie band has built a strong connection with audiences across the country through their emotionally driven sound and immersive live sets.

Set to perform on 21 March at IG Park, Last Minute India’s upcoming show is expected to deliver a powerful mix of soulful melodies and high-energy anthems that have become synonymous with their performances. The performance is part of Euphony Voyage 6, a multi-genre music festival featuring a diverse lineup of artists including Shreya Ghoshal, Seedhe Maut, The Yellow Diary, and others.

“Being part of a festival like this and performing for a new audience always excites us. We have heard Itanagar and Arunachal Pradesh have one of the best music listeners; hence we are excited to perform there. We’re looking forward to the vibe in Itanagar and can’t wait to share our music live with everyone there,” said Last Minute India’s songwriter and bassist Subodh Gupta.

With a growing presence on the indie circuit, the band is steadily establishing itself as one of the promising names in India’s independent music space.

Having performed on stages like Zomaland and Bollywood Music Project, and shared space with artists such as Farhan Akhtar, Benny Dayal, and Jasleen Royal, Last Minute India is now on its journey to becoming one of the most honest homegrown voices in the Indian indie music scene.