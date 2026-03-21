DIYUN, 20 Mar: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, a school sports library and an integrated health centre were inaugurated at the 2nd IRBn here in Changlang district on Friday.

The vision behind the initiative is to make sports accessible, inclusive, and sustainable, a release from Diyun-based 2nd IRBn stated.

The sports library has been conceptualised as a simple yet powerful model, where children can borrow sports equipment just like books from a library. Through a structured borrowing system, children can freely access sports equipment, creating an ecosystem where play becomes a right, not a privilege, the release said.

The sports library is structured into three key components – indoor activities, outdoor activities, and a sports & nutrition knowledge section.

While indoor activities include chess, yoga, etc, outdoor activities include football, volleyball, badminton, cricket, skipping ropes, frisbees, and bicycles for children, promoting physical fitness, teamwork, and outdoor engagement.

The sports and nutrition knowledge section covers a dedicated learning space with khel-yoga, sports literature, basic nutrition guides, and body science books, helping children understand the science behind fitness, health, and performance.

“In times when children are increasingly exposed to excessive screen use, lack of structured engagement, and vulnerability to substance abuse, sports emerges as a powerful positive alternative. It fosters discipline, resilience, teamwork, and emotional strength, shaping healthier and more confident individuals,” the release said.

The release stated that the system is trust-based, encouraging responsibility among children while removing financial barriers. It ensures that even in remote and border districts no child is forced to stop playing due to lack of resources.

Addressing the gathering, Commandant Swati Singh stated, “Even in the remotest and most neglected regions, children must not be defined by their limitations – they must be empowered by opportunities and accessibility.

“When I witnessed young talent held back by lack of opportunity, I knew intervention was not a choice – it was my responsibility. “We need to reimagine solutions that bring equity, dignity, and real opportunities to every child,” the commandant said.

The integrated health centre is equipped with six beds, ambulance facility, and a medical inspection room, and it will be utilised for medical camps, physiotherapy sessions, first aid and emergency care, preventive healthcare and awareness, promotion of hygiene, and healthy lifestyle practices

A key feature is the monthly BMI monitoring of IRBn school students and IRBn personnel, ensuring continuous health assessment and promoting a culture of fitness and wellbeing.

Under the commandant’s leadership, several welfare initiatives have been undertaken at the 2nd IRBn, including a smart welfare canteen with a credit-based system, infrastructure improvements within the battalion, establishment of a computer lab for children, and organising eco-cum-educational tours to broaden exposure and learning for young students, the release informed.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation of students, staff, and the local community.