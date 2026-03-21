ITANAGAR, 20 Mar: Former chief minister Gegong Apang deeply mourned the demise of former MLA Talong Taggu.

“I am deeply pained to learn about the sad and sudden demise of Taggu. In his passing away the state has lost an eminent social worker and devoted public representative,” Apang said in a condolence message.

He said that Taggu was a distinguished gentleman, widely respected and deeply compassionate and known for his wonderful personality. “He served the people of the state with sincerity, dedication and dignity, leaving behind a lasting impression of his commitment to public service and social welfare,” Apang said.

Joining the people of the state in mourning Taggu’s demise, Apang prayed to Donyi Polo to grant eternal peace to the departed soul and to bestow courage and strength on the bereaved family members to bear the irreparable loss.