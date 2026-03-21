Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 20 Mar: Health & Family Welfare Minister Biyuram Wahge, along with Doimukh MLA Nabam Vivek, conducted a joint survey at Radaso along Papum Pare and Pakke-Kessang districts on Friday to explore the potential for road connectivity between Radaso and Diriso villages in the Upper Dikalmukh area of Pakke-Kessang district.

The team was accompanied by state Rubber Board Chairman Atum Welly, Pakke-Kessang ZPC Pani Tayem, Balijan ADC Takar Raba, and Taraso ZPM Deke Thomas. The event was organised by Lower Taraso Gram Chairperson Racha Rita Sangno.

Stressing the importance of road connectivity in the remote circle, Wahge stated that a road would serve as a lifeline for the remote villages of both districts and would help villagers transport their produce to Itanagar.

Wahge asserted that he would urge the government “on a priority basis” to allocate funds for the road connectivity.

MLA Vivek requested the minister to take the lead in initiating the allocation of funds for the road project with the government. He further underscored that connecting Taraso and Diriso villages would greatly relieve people in the area by allowing them to commute without having to go through Assam.

Radaso and Diriso villages lie along the Assam-Arunachal boundary in Papum Pare and Pakke-Kessang districts.