ANINI, 20 Mar: A ‘golden jubilee meritorious students award’ ceremony was held in the auditorium of the VKV here in Dibang Valley district on Friday, marking a significant tribute to academic excellence and unwavering dedication.

The event was attended by Deputy Commissioner Bekir Noyrak, GPC Timso Tayu, heads of schools, students, and parents.

Addressing the gathering, the dignitaries encouraged the young minds to continue their journey with determination and purpose, reminding them that true success lies not only in personal achievement but also in contributing meaningfully to society.

The ceremony concluded on a note of fulfilment and inspiration, leaving behind a lasting impression of pride, hope, and a renewed commitment to excellence among all present. (DIPRO)