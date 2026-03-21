ZIRO, 20 Mar: The Ziro Literary Festival commenced on Friday at Saint Claret College, Ziro (SCCZ) here in Lower Subansiri district, under the theme ‘Celebrating creativity for all’.

The festival was inaugurated by Education Minister PD Sona, in the presence of MLA Hage Appa, Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Oli Perme, and SP Keni Bagra.

The two-day festival continues its legacy as a vibrant platform for literature, arts, and intellectual exchange, bringing together writers, journalists, content creators, academicians, and students.

In his inaugural address, Sona highlighted the initiatives of the state government, such as new-age learning, aimed at fostering reading the habit among students. He appreciated the organisers for successfully hosting the festival every year, noting that such literary engagements inspire students to cultivate the reading habit, and to gain insights from accomplished professionals.

Leading up to the festival, outcome-based workshops were conducted from 17 March, offering the participants hands-on creative exposure. These included a videography workshop by Aditi Banerjee, a graphic novel workshop by Samudra Kajal Saikia, a poetry workshop by Subi Taba, and a podcast workshop facilitated by Samyuktha Varma and Radhika Viswanathan.

The opening day featured a range of engaging panel discussions. A session titled ‘From fireside to frame: How old stories find new forms’ brought together Moge Basar, Samudra Kajal Saikia, and Dr Tage Kanno, moderated by Moji Riba.

Another panel, ‘The changing landscape of media: From legacy media to influencer culture to AI content’, was moderated by Karma Paljor, with panellists Radhika Viswanathan, Samyuktha Varma, Vinod K Jose, and Vishal Langthasa.

An insightful conversation on ‘Fear, failure and finding your voice’ featured Sayantan Ghosh, Subi Taba, and Wulla Linggi. It was moderated by Ranju Dodum.

“The discussion also shed light on the underrepresentation of Northeast-authored books in mainstream publishing,” the college informed in a release.

Additionally, a creative workshop titled ‘The story hidden in ordinary things’ was conducted by Vishal Langthasa.

Adding to the festive spirit, the event also featured live musical performances, food stalls, and exhibitions showcasing the outcomes of the workshops, creating an engaging and immersive cultural atmosphere.