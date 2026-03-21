Itanagar, 20 Mar: Namsai district has secured the first rank in financial inclusion and skill development sector under the aspirational districts programme of NITI Aayog and has been awarded Rs 3 crore in recognition of the achievement, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said on Friday.

Sharing the achievement in a post on X, Mein described it as “a moment of immense pride for Arunachal Pradesh”, highlighting the district’s progress under the national development initiative.

“Namsai district has secured the 1st rank in ‘Financial Inclusion & Skill Development’ sector under the Aspirational Districts Programme of NITI Aayog,” the deputy chief minister said.

“In recognition of this outstanding achievement, the district has been awarded Rs 3 crore,” he added.

Mein, who represents the district, attributed the success to the collective efforts of the administration and the people of the district.

“This milestone reflects the tireless efforts of our administration, departmental officers, grassroots workers, and the resilient people of Namsai,” he said.

Calling for continued dedication towards development, the deputy chief minister urged all stakeholders to keep striving for progress.

“Let us continue striving for excellence and transforming lives across every corner of our beautiful state,” he said.

Officials said the aspirational districts programme, launched by NITI Aayog in 2018, aims to rapidly transform the country’s most underdeveloped districts by focusing on key sectors such as health and nutrition, education, agriculture and water resources, financial inclusion and skill development, and basic infrastructure.

The programme tracks district performance through real-time data and encourages competitive and cooperative federalism to accelerate socio-economic development.

Under the initiative, districts showing exceptional progress in specific sectors are provided performance-based incentives to further strengthen development interventions and improve service delivery at the grassroots level, they added. (PTI)