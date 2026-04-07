PASIGHAT, 6 Apr: A two-week fieldwork and community engagement programme, conducted by the tribal studies department of the Arunachal Pradesh University (APU) among the Galo community, concluded in Kadu and Rotte villages in Koyu circle of Lower Siang district on Sunday.

The programme, which began on 16 March, is a mandatory curriculum requirement for second-semester master’s students in tribal studies, designed to bridge theoretical knowledge with practical research experience, according to an APU release.

Under the supervision of Assistant Professor Isha Basar, students immersed themselves in the daily life of the Galo community to study their culture, social structure, and indigenous knowledge systems. The participants employed various research methodologies, including participant observation, interviews, and surveys tailored to their individual research topics.

The release stated that the programme extended beyond academic research to include a community service component. The students joined villagers in cleaning the village and community hall, demonstrating the university’s commitment to meaningful community engagement, it said.

The fieldwork culminated in a gathering where students and villagers exchanged experiences and insights gained during the programme.

The release stated that the curriculum aimed to cultivate research skills among students while providing them opportunities to apply methodological training in real-world settings.