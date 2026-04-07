TAWANG, 6 Apr: The second edition of the ‘Freedom Trail’ walk concluded on Sunday at Pungteng-Tse here, marking a historic and spiritual commemoration of 14th Dalai Lama’s first entry into India in 1959, when he sought asylum and arrived in Tawang on 5 April.

The six-day trek began from Kenzamani, retracing the path taken by the Dalai Lama. The trek was led by Lungla MLA Tsering Lhamu and witnessed participation and support from the people of Lungla constituency.

The trekkers were accorded a welcome at Kudung village, where an atmosphere of pride, devotion, and unity prevailed. The ceremonial reception of His Holiness’s portrait symbolised unwavering faith and resilience, and the enduring cultural identity of the region.

The occasion was attended by, among others, Tawang ZPC Leki Gombu, ZPMs Tenzin Monpa and Sonam Nordzin, Tawang SP Tasi Darang, and Assistant Commissioner Tenzin Jambey, along with local leaders and community members.

A massive gathering of residents of various villages, alongside members of the Tawang monastery, came together to honour this historic legacy, recalling the reception given to the Dalai Lama by the people of Monyul in 1959.

Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo, along with officials and numerous devotees, joined the trail from Drekhang Teng to Pungteng-Tse via the Tawang monastery.

At Pungteng-Tse, a grand concluding ceremony was held, where all the participants who completed the full trek from Kenzamani were felicitated, celebrating their dedication, endurance, and spiritual commitment.

The event was enriched with vibrant cultural performances by various local troupes. The deputy commissioner congratulated all the participants for completing the arduous six-day journey, while the abbot of the Tawang monastery bestowed blessings upon the gathering.

This journey stood as a living tribute to history, faith, and the unbreakable bond shared by the people, honoring a legacy that continues to inspire generations. (DIPRO)