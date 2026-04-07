PASIGHAT, 6 Apr: Over 88 papers were presented by scholars from across the country during a national conference on ‘Contemporary trends in mathematical sciences’ held here in East Siang district on Sunday.

The conference brought together mathematicians, researchers, and scholars from various institutions.

The programme was jointly organised by the mathematics department of the Arunachal Pradesh University (APU), in collaboration Jonai (Assam)-based Murkong Selek College’s mathematics department.

Speaking at the inaugural session, APU Registrar Narmi Darang highlighted the APU’s progress in academic and infrastructure development.

He expressed gratitude for the support received from academic and intellectual communities across the country in organising conferences and seminars. “As the APU is just growing, this support and encouragement mean a lot to us,” he said.

Darang said that the APU’s goal is to produce skilled individuals who can contribute meaningfully to society after completing their studies.

Rajiv Gandhi University Mathematics HoD, Prof Nipen Saikia in his keynote address emphasised the value of academic gatherings.

“Conferences are not merely events but spaces and opportunities for academic collaborations and discussions,” he said.

Professor Saikia, a distinguished scholar specialising in number theory, theta-functions, and partition theory, with over 90 research publications, expressed hope for more such academic events at the university.

The inaugural function was attended by APU Vice-Chancellor Dr Milorai Modi, Registrar Narmi Darang, Murkong Selek College Principal Dr Dipok K Doley, APU Education Department Head Prof PC Jena, and Controller of Examinations Dr Monshi Tayeng, along with various heads of departments and faculty members from different departments of the university.

The dignitaries also released the ‘Book of Abstracts’, which contains research contributions presented at the conference.

The conference featured nine parallel technical sessions – one offline and eight online.

Session chairs included Dr Anirban Roy from Christ University, Bangalore, Dr Saifur Rahman from Jamia Milia Islamia, Delhi, Dr Gete Umbrey from JNC Pasighat, and Dr Jagdish Prasad Maurya.

Papers presented covered diverse areas, including number theory, functional analysis, differential geometry, fluid dynamics, fuzzy mathematics, neutrosophic systems, and mathematical modelling.

The offline technical session, chaired by Professor Saikia, featured presentations on federated learning applications, neutrosophic differential equations, and decision-making frameworks.

Students from Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNC) here and Kokrajhar (Assam)-based Bodoland University also participated in the conference.