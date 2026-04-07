ITANAGAR, 6 Apr: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Arunachal Pradesh, celebrated the party’s 47th foundation day with great enthusiasm across the state, marking the occasion at all district and mandal offices on Monday.

At the party headquarters in Itanagar, the celebration was held in the presence of minister Ojing Tasing, MLAs, former state BJP president Tai Tagak, corporators, senior leaders, state BJP office bearers, all morcha teams, and dedicated karyakartas, the BJP’s media cell informed in a release.

Addressing the gathering, state BJP president Kaling Moyong called upon all karyakartas to continue working with dedication and unity towards strengthening the party.

“From ideological clarity to decisive leadership, the BJP stands as a strong pillar of good governance, nationalism, and inclusive development,” Moyong said.

He further stated that, driven by the unwavering commitment of its karyakartas, the party continues to lead the journey towards building a Viksit Bharat.

Reaffirming the party’s commitment, he noted that the resolve to serve the nation and uphold its ideals remains stronger than ever.

Tagak, who is also a former adviser to the CM, highlighted the organisational strength of the BJP and underscored its pivotal role in nation-building, along with the trust and confidence it enjoys among the people.

“He also highlighted the journey the party from Jan Sangh to BJP formation on 6 April, 1980,” the release said.

Earlier, the programme began with the hoisting of the party flag by Moyong at the party headquarters. The event also witnessed the felicitation of senior BJP karyakartas and veteran members who have rendered commendable service to the party over the years.