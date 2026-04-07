[ Tayi Taggu ]

Arunachal is a land of rivers, having the highest potential for hydropower and how to harness that potential into power energy lingers in the minds of the people. Whenever opportunities knock at the door, people see it as a problem rather than an opportunity. Any change in the status quo is viewed with suspicion and resistance to change, but change is the only constant in our lives.

Seen in the larger perspective, across India, there are many examples where large and well-planned multipurpose projects have played a decisive role in transforming entire regions. The Sardar Sarovar Dam on the Narmada river, for instance, helped bring water to dry and semi-desert areas of Kutch, Saurashtra, and north Gujarat, a major boost to agriculture, provided irrigation and hydropower, supported industrial growth, and ensured drinking water for millions.

Such projects have not only supported states and cities but have also changed the lives and futures of surrounding communities. Experience shows that, when development is guided by a long-term vision and proper planning, it becomes a powerful engine of progress, rather than a cause for concern.

Seen in this wider national context, a well-planned multipurpose project in Siang district also represents an opportunity to strengthen the foundations of long-term development. The purpose of such initiatives is not merely to build infrastructure but to create lasting benefits for people, especially farmers, youths, and rural communities. With the right approach, these efforts can transform the region’s economic and social landscape, opening new doors for future generations.

Of course, there will be lots of ifs and buts, yet we cannot move backwards; mankind has to move forward, no matter what hurdles the evolution process requires.

One of the most important pillars of this transformation is the availability of reliable and affordable electricity. In any region, power acts as a catalyst for growth. When electricity is easily available and reasonably priced, it does far more than light homes; it supports schools and hospitals, enables industries, and encourages entrepreneurship. Small and large businesses such as workshops, food processing units, cold storage facilities, service enterprises, and local industries can grow with confidence. Affordable power makes it possible for people to start new ventures, expand existing ones, and create jobs within their own district instead of looking for opportunities elsewhere. Moreover, the amount of power consumption in cities, towns, and villages is a development index of that area.

Along with power generation, agriculture and irrigation will improve significantly. No doubt, better water management and irrigation facilities will enable farmers to adopt modern farming methods, more than one crop per year, which can increase overall productivity. Higher and more stable production leads to better and more secure incomes for farming families. At the same time, agriculture-based industries, storage facilities, and processing units can develop around this strengthened farm sector, further reinforcing the rural economy. In this broader development journey, multipurpose initiatives such as the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), when implemented with care and foresight, can act as important enablers of positive change. The SUMP can be a game-changer in the near future.

There will be pros and cons, but infrastructure development in a key area will give long-term benefits to be enjoyed by the people. Improvement of roads, bridges, and communication networks enhances connectivity between villages, towns, and markets, opening a floodgate of opportunities. Better connectivity means a lot to farmers and traders; it helps them to transport their produce and goods on time and sell them at fair and competitive prices. It also helps local businesses reach a wider network of markets and attracts new investment into the region. Over time, such improvements not only strengthen the economy but also improve access to services and opportunities for people living in remote areas.

Good education and skill development are central to any sustainable vision of progress in the region. As the region develops, the scope for establishing new schools, colleges, training centres, and technical institutions increases to benefit the people. Better educational facilities ensure that children and young people gain the knowledge and skills they need to become self-reliant and confident contributors to society. A skilled and educated generation becomes the strongest foundation for long-term, inclusive growth.

Large development efforts also generate employment in many ways, but people must be ready by skilling themselves. Construction and related activities create thousands of direct and indirect jobs. Furthermore, sectors such as transportation, hospitality, small trade, and local services also benefit from increased economic activity. Over time, a more vibrant local economy shall emerge, one that offers diverse opportunities across agriculture, industry, services, and entrepreneurship.

The most sensitive area in any development is rehabilitation and resettlement efforts. Carried out with sensitivity and care, they can further ensure that development remains people-centric and inclusive.

When looking ahead to the next 10 to 25 years, the combined impact of better power supply, stronger agriculture, improved connectivity, quality education, and growing local businesses have the potential to transform the Siang and upper districts completely beyond the present-day imagination of the people. Such progress will not only benefit the two districts and the state but will also contribute to the broader national goals of sustainable growth and energy security.

Ultimately, development initiatives of this nature are not about short-term gains but about building a stable, self-reliant, and prosperous future for our people. When guided by long-term vision, careful planning, and a commitment to public welfare, they can become the foundation of lasting change, benefitting farmers, youths, rural communities, and the region, and ensuring that growth reaches every section of society.

If our actions of development are shaped by courage, foresight, and responsibility, hydropower can transform and redefine Siang and Arunachal for a better quality of life. The river that once symbolised distance and remoteness can be a force of strength, prosperity, and national contribution and integration. When its energy lights homes, powers industries, uplifts farmers, and empowers youths, development cases become a promise – it becomes a transformation. The true measure of progress lies in confidence restored, opportunities created, and futures secured. History favours regions that dare to act with vision. As Nelson Mandela said, “It always seems impossible until it’s done.” Let Arunachal rise, self-reliant and unstoppable in the future. (Tayi Taggu is Deputy Commissioner, Siang district)