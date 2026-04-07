ITANAGAR, 6 Apr: A city-based hospital successfully performed a thyroid surgery on 3 April.

The surgery was performed at Heema Hospital and was led by a highly skilled team comprising head and neck oncosurgeon Dr Toni Borang, senior ENT head and neck surgeon Dr Kesang W Thongdok, and senior anaesthetist Dr Genya Zirdo. They were assisted by surgeon Dr Doka Jamoh, the hospital authority stated in a release.

The intricate surgery lasted approximately 7.5 hours.

The excised thyroid mass weighed nearly 500 grams, substantially larger than a normal thyroid gland, which typically weighs between 15 to 20 grams, managing director the hospital, Dr Byabang Heema said.

The patient is currently recovering well post-operation, and their condition is stable.

“The procedure, involving a suspected thyroid tumour [as biopsy report is awaited], marked a significant milestone in delivering advanced and affordable healthcare in the region,” he said.

Dr Heema stated that the patient had previously been referred outside the state by other hospitals due to the complexity of the case. However, the estimated cost of treatment – ranging between Rs 2.5 to Rs 3 lakhs – posed a significant financial burden, he said.

“The procedure was successfully performed at less than half the projected cost, reinforcing the hospital’s commitment to making quality healthcare accessible and affordable,” the release added.