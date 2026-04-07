LONGDING, 6 Apr: In an initiative under the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) scheme, the Longding WCD department and district administration felicitated meritorious girl students for their outstanding academic performance in the academic year 2024-25.

The top five girl toppers each from Class 10 and Class 12 were honoured and awarded tablets during a special programme.

The initiative aims to recognise academic excellence among girls, while also promoting digital empowerment and access to modern learning tools. By providing the tablets, the scheme seeks to bridge the digital divide and enable the young achievers to further enhance their knowledge, skills, and future prospects through technology-enabled learning.

The event also served as a reminder of the importance of investing in girls’ education and nurturing their potential. It reflects the district’s continued commitment to empowering young girls, encouraging academic excellence, and building a more inclusive and progressive society. (DIPRO)