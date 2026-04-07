TEZU, 6 Apr: A three-day field trainers’ (FTs) training programme for Census 2027 (Phase I) on house-listing and housing census commenced at the DC’s conference hall here in Lohit district on Monday.

The programme aimed at equipping field trainers of Lohit and Namsai districts with the necessary guidelines and skills to effectively train and support field-level supervisors and enumerators during the upcoming house-listing operation.

The training sessions were conducted by master trainers Dr Brajen Das, an associate professor of IGG College, Tezu, and Dr Katet Pertin, assistant professor at Jomin Tayeng Government Model Degree College, Roing. They provided comprehensive guidelines along with practical insights to the participants, enabling them to effectively understand their roles and responsibilities in conducting the house-listing operation.

Speaking on the occasion, SDO S Bellai highlighted the critical role of field trainers in ensuring smooth and successful conduct of Census 2027.

“The accuracy and reliability of census data largely depend on the preparedness of trainers,” he said, and advised the participants to gain thorough understanding of all aspects of the training.

The programme will continue over the next two days, focusing on strengthening field-level preparedness and ensuring accurate and efficient data collection for Census 2027.

Census-related officials from Namsai and Lohit, including Tezu ADC AJ Lungphi, were present during the programme. (DIPRO)