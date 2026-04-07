NIRJULI, 6 Apr: The mechanical engineering department of the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) launched a two-day international conference on Recent Advances in Materials and Emerging Applications (RAMEA) here on Monday.

Addressing the gathering during the inaugural function, NERIST Director Prof Narendra Nath S emphasised the importance of collaborative efforts for the overall development of both the institute and the state, highlighting the critical role of materials science research and innovation in driving technological advancement.

APSCS&T Director CD Mungyak in his address highlighted the importance of joint projects and institutional collaboration.

Delivering his remarks virtually, Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) CEO Dr Shivkumar Kalyanaraman spoke about the initiatives of the ANRF in promoting research and innovation, particularly for the development of the Northeast region, and encouraged participants to stay connected through the ANRF’s outreach platforms.

RAMEA convenor Dr Santosh Kumar Tamang outlined the vision and objectives of the conference, emphasising the transformative role of advanced materials and intelligent manufacturing in addressing global challenges such as sustainability, energy, healthcare, and infrastructure. He noted that the conference aims to bridge the gap between fundamental research and industrial applications through innovation-driven approaches.

The first day of the conference received overwhelming response, with 329 research paper submissions, out of which 210 papers were accepted after a rigorous peer-review process. A total of 179 papers have been registered for oral and poster presentations, reflecting strong academic engagement.

The event is supported by leading organisations, such as the ANRF, Oil India Limited, Power Grid Corporation of India Limited, and the APSCS&T. Industry partners include Ducom Technologies, NEEPCO, and Ane Foundation.