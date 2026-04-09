ITANAGAR, 8 Apr: Governor K.T Parnaik described the Jaswant Garh War Memorial as a sacred symbol of courage, sacrifice, and unwavering patriotism. He said the memorial will continue to inspire generations to serve the motherland with dedication, honour, and selflessness.

Laying wreath at the memorial and paying tribute to the valiant hero of the 1962 War Rifleman Jaswant Singh Rawat and to all the brave martyrs of the Sino-Indian War on Wednesday, the governor urged all to carry forward the legacy of the martyrs.

He said the memorial stands as an enduring reminder of the indomitable spirit of the soldiers who laid down their lives in defence of the nation’s sovereignty.

The governor commended all ranks of 4 Corps, especially the 5 Mountain Division, for maintaining the memorial with utmost professionalism, dignity, and devotion. He also lauded the officers and soldiers of the 46 Infantry Brigade for their vigilance, discipline, and exemplary commitment to duty.

Earlier, officials of the 24 Jat Regiment briefed the governor on the upkeep of the memorial and the various initiatives undertaken to preserve its legacy and further strengthen its role as a source of inspiration for the nation.

The governor also met with Ex-Servicemen at the Jaswant Garh War Memorial.

Acknowledging their invaluable service to the nation, he encouraged them to maintain good health and continue contributing to society.

He reminded them that as proud members of the Indian Army family, their experience, wisdom, and values remain a guiding force for future generations.

He also interacted with a large number of tourists at the War Memorial, encouraging them to reflect on the courage and sacrifice of the soldiers. He emphasized that such visits go beyond sightseeing, serving as meaningful opportunities to connect with the nation’s history and honour its heroes.

During the day, the governor also visited the headquarters of the 46 Infantry Brigade at Baishaki in West Kameng, and interacted with the officers and troops and reviewed the soldiers’ wellbeing, morale, and operational readiness.

Addressing the officers and personnel of the brigade (Sela Warriors), the governor encouraged them to stay physically fit, mentally strong, and always prepared to meet emerging challenges. He urged them to carry out their duties with dedication and integrity, while upholding the proud traditions of their regiments and the enduring spirit of the Indian Army.

The governor also interacted with the troops of the Rajputana Rifles Regiment, with whom he shares a special connection as a former officer of the regiment on the occasion.

Appreciating the efforts of the 46 Infantry Brigade under the aegis of 4 Corps, the governor lauded their professionalism, discipline, and steadfast commitment to safeguarding the nation’s borders. (Lok Bhavan)