ITANAGAR, 9 Apr: Governor K.T Parnaik emphasised continuing the strong and time-tested bond between the armed forces and the local communities in Arunachal Pradesh and said that any support required by the Indian Army from the civil administration would be readily extended.

The governor said this during a meeting with 4 Corps GOC Lt Gen Neeraj Shukla in Tawang on Wednesday.

During the meeting, they held wide-ranging discussions, including operational preparedness, welfare and morale of troops.

The governor also highlighted the importance of collaborative efforts under the Vibrant Village Programme, particularly in strengthening infrastructure and improving the quality of life in remote border areas.

The Gajraj Corps Commander, who assumed command on 1 April, reaffirmed his commitment to fostering goodwill and deepening engagement with the local population, while maintaining the highest standards of operational readiness under his command. (Lok Bhavan)