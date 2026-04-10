PASIGHAT, 9 Apr: The Arunachal Pradesh University’s (APU) computer science department on Thursday organised a hands-on workshop on Artificial Intelligence, Python and R Programming.

Sandeep Biswas, senior faculty at the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT), Pasighat, conducted the first technical session, introducing participants to the core concepts of Artificial Intelligence and its real-world applications.

He pointed out that AI is no longer a niche technical subject but has become a practical tool available to anyone with a smartphone or a browser, and that knowing how to use it purposefully was fast becoming a basic academic skill.

The session also covered AI-powered tools for presentation, like Gamma.app, Tome AI, and Beautiful.ai, and highlighted AI tools for academic research, including Perplexity AI, Elicit, and Google Scholar.

He demonstrated how these tools could significantly reduce the time researchers spend on literature review and content preparation, while improving the quality of output.

Kumar Harsh, also a faculty member at NIELIT, conducted an in-depth hands-on session on Python and R Programming, taking participants through core concepts, logic building, data structures, and practical coding exercises during the second session.

He emphasised that programming need not be intimidating, and that even a basic understanding of Python could open up new possibilities for data-driven work in any discipline.

The session concluded with a project demonstration on the identification of diabetic patients using a Python-based model, illustrating how programming skills could be directly applied to address real-world health challenges.

The resource persons engaged with each query at length, and the open exchange between participants and experts lent the workshop a productive and collaborative atmosphere throughout the day.

Earlier, Dr. Lucindia Dupak, head of the department of computer science, said the workshop reflected the department’s intent to complement classroom teaching with practical skill development. She noted that collaborating with NIELIT for hands-on training of this kind was a meaningful step towards familiarising students with tools that are actively being used in the field today.

Prof. P.C Jena, Dean of Academic Affairs, spoke on the growing importance of AI and its applications across disciplines and real-time scenarios. He encouraged students to engage seriously with these technologies and find ways to contribute to the field in meaningful and constructive ways.

The workshop was attended by heads, faculty members, research scholars, and students from various departments of the university.