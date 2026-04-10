MEBO, 9 Apr: MLA Oken Tayeng stressed the need for stronger coordination among departments, timely completion of projects, and quality execution of development works during a coordination-cum-review meeting held in Mebo sub-division on Thursday.

Chairing the meeting at the conference hall of the inspection bungalow, the MLA said that regular interaction-both formal and informal-among departments is crucial for effective governance, improved communication, and smoother implementation of projects.

He emphasised the importance of delivering quality work within stipulated timelines under all central and state-sponsored schemes, while ensuring efficient public service delivery in key sectors such as health, education, infrastructure, and law and order. He also highlighted the need for better inter-departmental coordination, noting that sectors like PHE, education, PWD, and health are interconnected.

Tayeng further called for maintaining high standards in construction, including aesthetics and cleanliness in government infrastructure, and stressed that development should be visible and impactful at the grassroots level. He urged officials to focus on durability, design, and long-term usability of public assets.

Highlighting other priorities, he underlined the importance of maintaining law and order, improving connectivity to remote and riverine areas, and strengthening healthcare and emergency access, particularly for vulnerable communities.

Encouraging innovation, the MLA invited departments to come forward with practical and solution-oriented ideas, especially in tourism development and rural infrastructure. He also assured full cooperation in addressing administrative challenges and facilitating coordination.

The meeting was co-chaired by additional deputy commissioner Nancy Yirang and circle officer Toimi Tagi, and attended by all heads of departments of the sub-division. Departments presented updates on ongoing projects and new proposals, with discussions focusing on progress review, challenges, and implementation strategies.

Tayeng proposed that such meetings be held regularly, preferably once every two months, to ensure continuous monitoring and improvement in governance.

The meeting concluded with all departments resolving to work in close coordination as a cohesive unit for the overall development of Mebo sub-division.