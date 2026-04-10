Correspondent

RUKSIN, 9 Apr: Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering has urged the PRI members to work with dedication for successful implementation of the rural development schemes.

Attending a public meeting at Debing village on Thursday, Ering said that financial allocations for infrastructure schemes under the state government’s annual budget are not adequate, keeping in mind that the schemes are implemented in a phase-wise manner, giving priority to need-based schemes. He also called for mobilization of the rural people to actively cooperate with the development processes.

Stating that the state government was paying special attention to inter-state boundary areas like Ruksin, the MLA urged the people to wait patiently for financial grants for all schemes to be approved by the department concerned.

“None of the elected leaders are free from anti-incumbency, as they are unable to fulfill the people’s needs and expectations at a stretch, but they try to fulfill the public demands through phase-wise efforts,” said Ering.

Among others, executive engineer of Pasighat division, rural works department, Jhorsing Moyong, junior engineers of various departments, and PRI members of Debing village attended the meeting.