ITANAGAR, 9 Apr: The teachers across the state expressed deep anguish and grief over the murder of Yapi Potom, a junior teacher at Government Secondary School, Chimpu.

Describing the loss of Potom as a devastating blow to the academic community and the state’s educational fabric, they demanded that the legal process against the perpetrator be fast-tracked. They also urged the local authorities to provide a transparent update on the ongoing investigation.

In a press statement, the Arunachal Teachers’ Association (ATA) stated while preliminary reports suggest progress in the case, it remains steadfast in its call for the highest level of punishment for those responsible.

“We will not remain silent until justice for Potom is fully realized and the safety of teachers is guaranteed across the region,” the ATA stated.

42-year-old Potom was murdered on Tuesday night and the accused has been arrested by police.

Meanwhile, the ATA said it, along with its Capital Region unit, is organizing a candlelight vigil on 10 April from Akashdeep complex to the Tennis Court in IG Park here from 4 pm to pay tribute to the deceased.

By organizing the march, the ATA and its Capital Region unit aim to highlight the urgent need for enhanced safety for educators and press the authorities to ensure that the legal process against the perpetrator is fast-tracked.

Fellow teachers, students, and citizens are expected to join the peaceful march. (With DIPRO inputs)