ITANAGAR, 9 Apr: The Manipuri Welfare Society of Arunachal Pradesh (MWSAP) has condemned the heinous attack and brutal killing of two children by suspected militants in Manipur’s Bishnupur district on Tuesday.

The incident reportedly occurred at around 1 am when a bomb was hurled by suspected militants at a house in Tronglaobi Awang Leikai, Moirang, killing a 5-year-old boy and a six-month-old girl. The mother of the children was injured in the attack.

“This is an act of unspeakable brutality that has shaken the conscience of the nation. The cowardly assault on civilians represents a gross violation of humanity and all moral and civilizational values,” the Society said.

MWSAP also condemned, in the strongest possible terms, the killing of three innocent civilians by security forces while attempting to control a mob protesting the bomb attack and the killing of the children.

The use of lethal force resulting in civilian deaths is deeply disturbing and unacceptable, the Society said, adding that such horrific acts are a grave assault on the principles of humanity, justice, dignity, and the rule of law. They pose a serious threat to peace, stability, and communal harmony, and risk further destabilizing the social fabric of indigenous society, it said.

The Society appealed to all sections of society to stand united against violence, hatred, and injustice, and to uphold the values of peace, restraint, mutual respect, and humanity.

It also urged the Manipur government and all concerned authorities to take immediate and stringent measures to restore law and order, ensure the safety and security of indigenous civilians, and prevent the recurrence of such inhuman acts. The Society further demanded a thorough, impartial, and time-bound investigation into these incidents, and that those responsible be brought to justice without delay.

The Society extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved families and stands in unwavering solidarity with them in this hour of profound grief and irreparable loss.