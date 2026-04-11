Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 10 Apr: Five youths have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the attack on police personnel deployed for Adi Students Union (AdiSU) election duty at Balek Secondary School on the outskirts of Pasighat town in East Siang district on 8 April that had left 11 police personnel injured.

They have been arrested after finding prima-facie evidence of their involvement in the attack under various sections of the law, police said.

A case has been registered against them at Pasighat police station under sections 121(1)/132/180(4)/ 195 (1)/3 (5) of BNS. They have been sent to 14 days’ judicial custody after being produced before a magistrate in Pasighat on Thursday.

Police had detained eight protesters from the scene on the day of incident, of which three were found to be juveniles.

The arrested persons attacked on-duty security personnel by pelting stones. They also created public nuisance thereby disturbing the election process, police said.

The protesters were opposing the AdiSU election, shouting slogans against Adi Bane Kebang (ABK) youth members, who were assigned to conduct the election on ABK’s instruction.

They alleged that the AdiSU’s central executive committee exceeded its tenure and that the body was reconstituted without conducting elections in a proper way.