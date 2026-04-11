ITANAGAR, 10 Apr: World Homoeopathy Day was celebrated at the Donyi Polo Mission Homeo Charitable Dispensary here on Friday to mark the 271st birth anniversary of Dr. Christian Friedrich Samuel Hahnemann, the founder of homeopathy, in a warm and homely atmosphere.

Speaking on the occasion, medical officer Dr. Animesh Mukherjee highlighted the significance of homeopathy as a gentle and holistic system of medicine and paid tribute to Dr. Hahnemann for his contributions to the field.

Earlier, the programme started with cake-cutting ceremony, led by Dr. Mukherjee along with the staff of the dispensary.

Junior doctors and healthcare workers also participated in the celebration.