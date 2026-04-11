ITANAGAR, 10 Apr: Governor K.T Parnaik has extended his warm greetings and best wishes to the people of the state, especially the Tutsa community, on the festive occasion of the Pongtu festival. He wished that the vibrant celebration would usher in peace, happiness, and prosperity for all.

In his message, the Governor said that Pongtu, an important agricultural festival of the Tutsa tribe in Changlang and Tirap districts, is observed with great enthusiasm before the onset of the rainy season. Celebrated after the harvest of millet, it marks the welcoming of the New Year and reflects a deep connection with nature, community, and tradition. It is a time of gratitude, renewal, and collective hope for a fruitful season ahead, he said.

“I sincerely hope that this year’s celebration invokes divine blessings for a bountiful harvest and ensures the protection of crops from natural and unforeseen challenges. On this auspicious occasion, I join my Tutsa brethren in offering prayers to the Supreme God Rangkathok, seeking His choicest blessings for the well-being and prosperity of all,” the Governor said in his message. (Lok Bhavan)