ITANAGAR, 10 Apr: Governor K.T Parnaik on Friday attended the maiden theatrical play ‘Tiranga in Tawang,’ staged by the Monpa Artist Forum under the direction of Tsanpa Norbu. The production offered a vivid and compelling portrayal of the historic journey of Major Khathing, whose leadership and vision played a pivotal role in bringing Tawang under Indian sovereignty.

Addressing the gathering, the Governor, who is currently in Tawang, commended the artists for their powerful performance, describing the play as deeply emotional and inspiring, while vividly bringing to life the courage and sacrifice of the unsung heroes who ensured the security of Tawang. He fondly recalled the legendary figure, Major Ralengnao Khathing, the great son of Northeast India, who hoisted the national flag at Tawang on 14 February 1951, marking a defining moment in the region’s history.

Highlighting the spirit of the people, the Governor said that Arunachal Pradesh stands out as a land of peace, harmony, and unity in diversity, with a deeply rooted sense of patriotism that has kept it free from militancy.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, while patronising the artists, shared that there are plans to stage the play across the state and the country to showcase this significant chapter in India’s territorial integration. Recalling the Simla Conference, he reaffirmed that Tawang has always been an integral part of India.

Large numbers of guests and invitees, including theatre enthusiasts and children from Tawang town, attended the programme. (Lok Bhavan)