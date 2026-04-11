Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 10 Apr: Retired chief engineer (CE) Ogam Apum breathed his last, aged 83 years, on Thursday afternoon in Pasighat.

Apum, the first person from the tribal community in the state to serve in the rank of CE, was suffering from old-age related ailments.

He is survived by his wife, three sons and two daughters.

He initially worked as an engineer with NEEPCO before joining the state’s power department.

Pasighat MLA Tapi Darang expressed his grief over Apum’s demise and said his death is a great loss for the state.

Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering and Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng visited the deceased’s family in Pasighat and paid their last respects to the deceased.