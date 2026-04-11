NAMSAI, 10 Apr: National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) on Friday inaugurated two rural haats (market) at 2nd Mile, Namsai, and Wakro in Lohit district.

The markets have been set up with the support of NABARD and implemented by NOSAAP Producer Company and Rumai Primary Level Federation of SHGs, promoted by Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission to strengthen rural livelihoods and enhance market access for farmers and SHGs.

NABARD GM S.V Ranga Rao commended the initiative and distributed vegetable seeds under the JIVA natural farming project to promote crop diversification and eco-friendly agricultural practices. He reaffirmed NABARD’s continued support for grassroots development initiatives.

NABARD AGM Kamal Roy was also present at both Namsai and Wakro.