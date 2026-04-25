ZIRO, 24 Apr: With the southwest monsoon fast approaching, the Lower Subansiri district administration has shifted into high gear to ensure the safety of every household in the district.

During a high-level review meeting held here on Friday, Deputy Commissioner Oli Perme laid out a comprehensive ‘safety-first’ roadmap, emphasising that the government’s priority is to protect lives and maintain vital lifelines before the heavy rains arrive.

The meeting focused on practical, community-centred solutions. To keep families connected and safe, the DC issued a strict mandate for immediate clearing of drains and the repair of village roads. “We cannot wait for the first storm to act,” the DC noted, directing the PWD and the Highway Department to prioritise clearing storm-vulnerable trees and ensuring that even the most remote villages remain accessible.

Beyond infrastructure, the administration is focusing on the basic needs of its citizens. DDMO Nima Drema confirmed that emergency shelters and safe landing zones for relief have already been mapped across every village. Meanwhile, essential supplies, including food grains and medicines, are being moved into position now to prevent any shortages. To keep the public informed and calm, a new real-time early warning system is being coordinated by the DIPRO and the WRD, designed to deliver rainfall and water-level updates directly to the community.

The district emergency operation centre is now active 24/7, with the police and search and rescue teams on standby. The DC reminded department heads that behind every checklist is a family’s wellbeing. “Our priority is proactive prevention rather than reactive management. We are mapping every resource and every relief item now, so that when the rains come, Ziro is ready,” she stated.

By streamlining relief systems through transparent digital updates and direct benefit transfers, the administration is ensuring that help reaches those who need it most, without delay.

In Dibang Valley district, a review meeting on monsoon preparedness was convened on Friday under the chairmanship of Deputy CommissionerBekir Nyorak in Anini.

Addressing the gathering, the DC observed that while the district is equipped with adequate manpower and resources, the true strength of disaster response lies in coordinated action and collective resolve.

Noting the district’s vulnerability to natural calamities, he called for heightened preparedness, vigilance, and a unified approach to effectively navigate challenges during times of crisis.

He directed all circle officers to ensure comprehensive preparedness within their respective jurisdictions. Emphasising on critical sectors, he stressed the need for uninterrupted connectivity, streamlined supply and distribution of POL and LPG, and mitigation of mobile network disruptions, particularly Airtel services.

He further instructed the PHED to ensure consistent availability of safe drinking water throughout the monsoon period.

The DC also proposed the introduction of a “one-day monthly district-wide mass cleanliness drive” to promote sanitation and community participation. All heads of departments were directed to submit detailed preparedness reports and activities to the district disaster management officer (DDMO).

ZPC Sadhu Mihu highlighted key concerns regarding vulnerable areas such as Maliney, Arzoo, and Anelih, which remain susceptible to landslides and cloudbursts. He also underscored recurring issues of power disruptions, the necessity for prompt deployment of machinery to landslide-prone zones, and the urgent need to strengthen mobile network services across the district.

Representatives from the NHIDCL, the Medical, PHED, PWD, Education, Agriculture & Horticulture, and Urban Development Departments, the DFCSO, and others presented their preparedness strategies, reflecting a coordinated and multisectoral approach to disaster management.

DDMO Kabang Lego informed that a control room has been established at the district headquarters, and urged all administrative units to ensure operational readiness at the subdivision and circle levels.

All departments have been directed to maintain adequate buffer stocks of essential commodities and remain fully equipped to respond swiftly and effectively to any exigency arising during the monsoon season. (DIPROs)