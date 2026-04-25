YUPIA, 23 Apr: Papum Pare Deputy Commissioner Lobsang Tsering urged teachers to stay updated with evolving educational needs and modern teaching practices.

Inaugurating a five-day training programme for pre-primary to Class 8 teachers from government schools in Doimukh block on 23 April, Tsering further urged them to dedicate themselves to providing quality education through a holistic approach.

He also highlighted the importance of implementing the policies outlined in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which has replaced previous education frameworks.

ISSE District Project Officer Tang Moromi exhorted the trainee teachers to utilise the opportunity to learn from the experts and enhance their professional competencies.

The primary objective of the training programme is to equip teachers with updated teaching methodologies and enhance their understanding of key areas such as NEP 2020, educational psychology, teacher behaviour, classroom management, integration of AI in the teaching-learning process, and holistic teaching approaches.

Resource persons for the training have been drawn from various reputed organisations and institutions. These include members of the Reach to Teach group, a knowledge partner to SCERT, GoAP, the Adhyaan Foundation, a Mumbai-based NGO engaged in educational research in Arunachal Pradesh, PhD scholars from Rajiv Gandhi University, and DRG members from the Department of Education.

Over 200 teachers are attending the training programme. (DIPRO)