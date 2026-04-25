ITANAGAR, 24 Apr: The Department of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said that the second batch of its Japanese and German languages training-cum- employment programme for jobs in healthcare and hospitality sector in Japan and Germany will begin in Itanagar and Hyderabad on 1 May.

The 8-month Japanese language training will be conducted at Murasaki Centre for Excellence, Itanagar, and the 12-month German language course at Gachibowli, Hyderabad, Telangana.

The education qualification for nursing caregiver roles is Class 12, while for nurses it is GNM or BSc nursing, the department said.

The expected monthly salary for nursing caregivers in Japan is Rs 93,450, while for nurses in Germany it is Rs 2.80 lakh per month.

The department has advised interested candidates to contact senior consultant Angshu Yadav (86380-07438) for detailed information.