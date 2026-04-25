YINGKIONG, 24 Apr: Upper Siang Deputy Commissioner Talo Jerang launched the ‘TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan – 100 days campaign 2.0’ by flagging off a Nikshay Vahan from the district hospital here on Friday.

The launch event was attended by ZPC Api Komboh, Jengging ZPM Orik Tali, DMO Dr Gepeng Litin, and Yingkiong CO Talyang Tomo, along with doctors and staff of the district hospital.

Speaking on the occasion, District Tuberculosis Officer Dr Ahik Miyu highlighted the key activities planned under the campaign, and appealed to the PRI members for their full cooperation and active participation to ensure its success.

As part of the campaign activities, teams from the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme and the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases visited the sub-jail here to conduct health screenings of inmates. The screening included TB detection using a hand-held X-ray device, sputum sample collection, as well as general health check-ups such as blood sugar, blood pressure, height, and weight measurements. (DIPRO)