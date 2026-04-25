ITANAGAR, 24 Apr: Governor KT Parnaik has extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Gumkum Gumpa festival of the Puroik community, and expressed hope that the festivity would continue to strengthen the spirit of brotherhood among the members of the community.

In his message, the governor said that Gumkum Gumpa stands as a symbol of joy, harmony, and togetherness, marking a significant moment in the journey of the Puroik community as they come together in reunion and collective resettlement after years of living in scattered habitations.

“This coming together is about strengthening bonds, preserving traditions, and nurturing a sense of belonging among the people,” the governor said.

“May this festival of reunion promote harmony and reinforce stronger bonds in the Puroik community in general and all the people of our state,” he added.

The governor also greeted the people on the occasion of Moh Mol festival of the Tangsa community, and expressed hope that the vibrant festival would bring with it peace, unity, and lasting prosperity to every home and community.

In his message, the governor said that “Moh Mol, deeply rooted in our agrarian way of life, marks both the culmination of one agricultural cycle and the hopeful beginning of another.

“It reflects the intimate bond between our people, nature, and the rhythms of the land,” he said.

“May Moh Mol strengthen the bonds of togetherness and guide us all towards a future filled with harmony and wellbeing,” the governor said. (Lok Bhavan)