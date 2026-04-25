YINGKIONG, 24 Apr: Upper Siang Deputy Commissioner Talo Jerang called for a more pragmatic and coordinated approach to effectively check drug-related cases in the district.

Chairing a narco coordination (NCORD) meeting with the district police here on Friday, the DC emphasised on community involvement and highlighted the significant role of women in combating drug abuse. He sought active participation of women SHGs in maintaining vigilance and curbing the flow of drugs.

During the meeting, actions taken by various stakeholders were reviewed and deliberated upon, with key focus areas including network shadow zones affecting operations, voluntary destruction of opium cultivation, identification of beneficiaries under government schemes, and the need for intensified awareness programmes.

Sikiing Kojee Charitable Society chairperson DrMity Jopir stressed the importance of conducting intensive awareness programmes at schools, and suggested monitoring of private Sumo taxi drivers to help curb drug supply routes in the district.

Mariyang ADC Nongkong Borang informed about the implementation of the deputy commissioner’s directive regarding voluntary destruction of poppy cultivation in the district.

DSP Gocham Sakter highlighted pending issues, including challenges in geo-tagging due to network connectivity problems in Mopom circle, which is affecting the process for the establishment of the proposed Geying outpost. (DIPRO)