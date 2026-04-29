TAWANG, 28 Apr: The Tawang unit of the Arunachal Pradesh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (APB&OCWWB) on Tuesday distributed welfare kits to registered workers to support the workforce in the region.

It also created awareness about the importance of registering with the board to avail of benefits of various welfare schemes meant for them.

Addressing the gathering, Tawang ZPM Sonam Nordzin urged officials and union members to serve the working community with sincerity and dedication.

Labour union president Pema Wangdi and mandal president Leki Phuntso highlighted the importance of workers’ welfare, and their collective responsibility in ensuring inclusive growth.

The board’s registering officer Phurpa Tsering highlighted various welfare initiatives of the state government for registered labourers. He urged all eligible workers to enrol with the welfare board to avail of benefits under its schemes. (DIPRO)