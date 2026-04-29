BOMDILA, 28 Apr: West Kameng Deputy Commissioner Dr Dilip Kumar on Tuesday stated that any individual found involved in illegal earth-cutting or damaging public property should be dealt with firmly. He instructed all concerned to lodge FIRs against such offenders.

While reviewing the monsoon preparedness in the district during a coordination meeting here on Tuesday, the DC directed the DUDA and the BRO to identify vulnerable buildings and sinking zones. He further reviewed the stock position of essential commodities across the district.

During the meeting, the DC urged all stakeholders to share details of available inventory with the district disaster management officer (DDMO), so that the same can be reflected in the district disaster management plan and effectively utilised during emergencies.

DDMO Mindu Yangzom presented the district disaster management plan, highlighting the roles and responsibilities of various stakeholders.

Superintendent of Police DW Thongon, heads of departments, and representatives of paramilitary forces attended the meeting. (DIPRO)