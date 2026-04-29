AALO, 28 Apr: West Siang Deputy Commissioner Mindo Loyi has said that drug peddlers in the district must be dealt with firmly and without leniency.

Chairing a district-level narco coordination (NCORD) meeting here on Tuesday, the DC urged the superintendent of police, the Tax & Excise Department and Health Department officials, and the deputy director of school education (DDSE) to maintain strict vigilance over drug-related cases.

The DC further directed the departments concerned to initiate regular inspection of beer bars with immediate effect. He instructed that strict action be taken against violators of rules and regulations, and warned that repeated violations would result in cancellation of licences.

He also stressed the importance of adhering to government-prescribed operating hours.

The DC stated that if individuals below 21 years of age are found in beer bars during inspections, stringent action will be taken against the bar owners.

Superintendent of Police Kardak Riba presented the action taken report of the previous meeting. He said that several drug-related cases have been registered, while some cases remain under investigation at various police stations.

NCORD members, administrative officials, and heads of various departments were present at the meeting. (DIPRO)