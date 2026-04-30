NAMSAI, 29 Apr: The Training and Placement Cell of Arunachal University of Studies (AUS) organized a job fair 2026 on Tuesday. The event was conducted in hybrid mode, attracting around 450 students from AUS and other institutions. Out of these, 135 students were shortlisted for further screening and recruitment processes.

A total of 25 companies and financial institutes participated in the fair, including Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Indian Industries Association, My Lingualines Pvt. Ltd., Mankind Agritech, Bajaj Life Insurance, Kalco Alu Systems Pvt. Ltd., Sanskriti Public School, Eigo Pathshala, 3B Semiconductor, X5 Agrotech, Agriking, Plants Basket, Alkem Pharma, Rukcho Biotech, among others.

Highlighting the importance of placements in shaping students’ careers, AUS Rector prof. D. S. Hernwal and vice-chancellor prof. Ajeya Jha commended the students for their proactive participation and dedication towards achieving professional aspirations, said a release.