YINGKIONG, 29 Apr: Upper Siang deputy commissioner Talo Jerang has directed all stakeholders to remain vigilant and ensure timely response mechanisms to effectively mitigate disaster-related situations during the monsoon.

Chairing a review meeting on monsoon preparedness, convened by the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) here on Wednesday, Jerang emphasized the need for heightened alertness and proactive coordination in light of the onset of the monsoon. The DC, who is also the DDMA chairman, reviewed the roles and responsibilities of all concerned departments and agencies.

The DC also formally launched the District Disaster Management Plan (DDMP), aimed at strengthening the district’s disaster preparedness and response framework.

District disaster management officer Anie Yangfo highlighted the objectives of the meeting and underscored the importance of coordinated efforts among all stakeholders.

She informed that the District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC) helpline number 1077 is active and operational round the clock (24×7) to assist the public during emergencies. (DIPRO)