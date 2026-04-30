ZIRO, 29 Apr: The NCORD Committee for Lower Subansiri district, in a meeting here on Wednesday, urged all stakeholders to make coordinated efforts to curb drug trafficking and substance abuse in the district.

Deputy commissioner Oli Perme, who chaired the meeting, issued a directive for all departments to ensure the timely execution of pending action points and instructed the anti-drug squad to submit the long-awaited report on drug victims and their parents immediately.

Attended by committee members, police officials, and ZPC Hibu Dumi, the meeting reviewed previous recommendations and addressed implementation gaps.

Educational representatives highlighted the urgent need for parental awareness programmes and sought better access to official circulars to improve student guidance. The DC directed the nodal officer to share all meeting minutes and circulars with the ZPC, DIPRO, and school heads.

The ZPC, acknowledging the gravity of the drug crisis, pledged her office’s full cooperation to ensure a unified front against the narcotics menace in the region. (DIPRO)