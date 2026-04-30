RONO HILLS, 29 Apr: A three-day boot camp on innovation, design and entrepreneurship (IDE) for principals and teachers of PM SHRI schools commenced at Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here on Monday to foster innovation-driven education and entrepreneurial thinking.

Attending the inaugural programme, RGU vice-chancellor (i/c) prof. Jayadeba Sahoo said, “Innovation arises from necessity and must be guided by ethical considerations.” He described teachers as “social engineers” responsible for nurturing the state’s talent.

RGU registrar Dr. N.T Rikam noted that in the internet era, knowledge is readily accessible, and encouraged participants to draw inspiration from achievers like the Forest Man of India Jadav Payeng, and the Machine Man of India Dr. Uddhab Kumar Bharali. He added that the boot camp is supported by the AICTE.

Keynote speaker Vikas Verma described innovation as the oxygen of entrepreneurship, citing Kodak and Nokia as examples of failure to adapt, while highlighting Netflix’s transformation into a global streaming leader.

The university’s IQAC director prof. Utpal Bhattacharjee said that ideas must be expressed without fear and transformed into practical designs.

Engineering & Technology Dean prof. Marpe Sora said that innovation can emerge from simple experiences, and encouraged students to become job creators, while Computer Science & Engineering head Ani Taggu noted that entrepreneurship is interdisciplinary and innovation potential exists across all fields.

The first day included sessions on innovation and design thinking, the ID8 (DISRUPT) model for innovation, entrepreneurial innovation through a case study approach, and group activities on identifying and framing real-world problems. It also featured sessions on innovation initiatives, and concluded with an interactive panel discussion with young founders.

The programme, coordinated by Dr. Sikdar, Md S. Askari along with Dr. Rupam Sharma and members of the organising committee, also featured a session by Dr. Uddhab Kumar Bharali on frugal innovation.