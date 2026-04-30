RONO HILLS, 29 Apr: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) felicitated its medal-winning ju-jitsu players for their outstanding performance at the All India Inter-University Ju-Jitsu Tournament 2025-26, held at LNCT University from 20 to 24 April.

The RGU ju-jitsu (men and women) teams reached a significant milestone by securing the 3rd position among participating universities, highlighting the university’s growing excellence in martial arts at the national level.

Among the standout performers, Dugi Lulu (57 kg) clinched two gold medals in ne-waza and fighting system. Langkung Adam (48 kg) won a gold medal in ne-waza, while Kago Asung (45 kg) secured a gold medal in full contact.

In the men’s category, Bikash Sungkurang (56 kg) won the gold medal in full contact, and Byabang Bhupai (56 kg) earned a gold medal in fighting system. Chera Ado (62 kg) added to the medal tally with a bronze medal in ne-waza.

Addressing the gathering, RGU vice-chancellor (i/c) prof Jayadeba Sahoo congratulated the students and commended their dedication, discipline, and hard work. He emphasised that such achievements reflect the university’s commitment to promoting holistic development and excellence beyond academics.

Special appreciation was conveyed to coach Langkhung Rade and manager Pakpa Yengkhom for their guidance and continuous support in leading the team to success.

The felicitation ceremony was attended by registrar Dr. N.T Rikam, joint registrar (UGC & project cell) Dr. David Pertin, joint registrar (examination & registration) Dr. Nani Tamang Jose, and assistant director of physical education Dr. A. Yuvaraj, along with other faculty members and university officials.