YACHULI, 30 Apr: In an initiative aimed at promoting environmental awareness and social responsibility, the departments of education, history, economics, and political science of Neelam Taram Government College Yachuli (NTGCY) conducted an environmental awareness programme at Mai village in Keyi Panyor district, in collaboration with the village authority, on Thursday.

The programme was organised as part of the academic curriculum for EVS-II of the second-semester students, providing them with an opportunity to combine classroom learning with practical community engagement.

During the event, students presented a series of skits highlighting the importance of environmental conservation. Through performances, they addressed pressing issues such as deforestation, the need for clean air, protection of river water from pollution, waste management, and the harmful effects of noise pollution. The performances emphasised the role of villagers and local communities in preserving the natural environment for future generations.

Another significant segment was a skit on drug abuse – a sensitive and growing social concern. The students effectively portrayed the dangers of substance abuse and its negative impact on individuals, families and society, while encouraging awareness, prevention and collective responsibility.

Following the awareness activities, the students actively participated in a social service programme in collaboration with the village authority, reflecting the spirit of community service and civic responsibility.

The event witnessed the presence of local village authorities, the gram panchayat members, the gram panchayat chairperson, GBs, and villagers of Mai.

The villagers also shared their views on the importance of the programme and the role of the community in maintaining and creating a healthy environment.

The programme was attended also by the principal and vice principal of the college. Addressing the gathering, Principal Dr Rejir Karlo encouraged the students and appreciated their sincere efforts in taking education beyond the classroom.